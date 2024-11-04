Left Menu

Hockey Meets Heritage: Asia's Best Women Players Converge in Nalanda

The Asian Hockey Champions Trophy for women is set to commence in Rajgir, Bihar. The prestigious tournament, co-organized by Hockey India and the Bihar government, will see six nations participate. The event aims to inspire local youth, particularly women, and boost the regional sports culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nalanda | Updated: 04-11-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 14:54 IST
  • India

The Asian Hockey Champions Trophy (Women) took a grand step as it reached the world heritage site Nalanda Mahavihara in Bihar. With an enthusiastic welcome from local sports lovers and schoolchildren, the event is set to elevate Bihar's profile in the sporting world.

In collaboration with the Bihar government, Hockey India will host this sporting spectacle at the new Rajgir Hockey Stadium from November 11 to 20. The tournament will feature teams from India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan, making it a significant regional event aimed at empowering young athletes, especially women.

Bihar State Sports Authority Director-General, Ravindran Shankaran, highlights the potential for Rajgir's stadium to meet international standards, even hinting at hosting the 2026 Hockey World Cup. As part of preparations, comprehensive security measures and translation services are arranged for international participants, ensuring a seamless experience for players and attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

