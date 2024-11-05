Fulham's Last-Gasp Triumph: Harry Wilson's Heroics Secure Victory
Harry Wilson scored twice in stoppage time to secure Fulham's 2-1 victory over Brentford in the Premier League. Wilson's goals, including a stunning flick and a stooping header, came after Fulham trailed. The win propels Fulham to ninth in the league as Brentford remains 13th.
In a thrilling Premier League clash, Fulham clinched a 2-1 victory over Brentford, thanks to two stoppage-time goals from substitute Harry Wilson.
Wilson, who entered the game late, first equalized with a spectacular flick and then headed in the winner, propelling Fulham into ninth position in the standings.
Despite dominating much of the match, Fulham fell behind to a stunning long-range effort from Brentford's Vitaly Janelt. However, Marco Silva's team kept pressing and claimed a well-deserved triumph in the dying moments.
