Benjamin Mendy Secures Partial Victory in Unpaid Wages Case Against Manchester City
Benjamin Mendy, former Manchester City defender, achieved a partial victory in his claim for over £11 million in unpaid wages. An employment tribunal ruled that while City could withhold pay during Mendy's custody, he is entitled to most of his salary once acquitted and able to work.
Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy claimed partial success in his legal battle against the club for £11 million in unpaid wages. The tribunal's decision followed his acquittal on sexual offense charges, asserting Mendy's entitlement to unpaid wages post-trial.
Mendy argued that Manchester City's withholding of his wages between September 2021 and June 2023 violated contractual terms. City stopped paying Mendy after he was charged with offenses, maintaining he failed to fulfill his duties due to legal constraints.
Judge Joanne Dunlop ruled that although Manchester City correctly withheld wages during Mendy's custody, he should receive most wages from the remaining claim period, acknowledging his readiness to work when not in legal detention.
