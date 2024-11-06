Left Menu

Thrilling Wins Mark Day 3 of Hockey India Senior Nationals

Day 3 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship witnessed massive victories for teams like Kerala, Odisha, and Maharashtra. Kerala defeated Jammu & Kashmir 4-0, while Odisha crushed Rajasthan 11-1. Maharashtra scored a staggering 30-0 win against Gujarat. Haryana, Jharkhand, and Puducherry also secured wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:01 IST
Maharashtra and Gujarat players in action. (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
On Day 3 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, several teams, including Kerala Hockey and Hockey Association of Odisha, secured dominant victories to advance their campaigns.

Kerala Hockey outplayed Hockey Jammu & Kashmir with a 4-0 win in Pool F, thanks to strategic plays from Captain Nishanth M and Premkumar P. Meanwhile, Odisha demolished Hockey Rajasthan 11-1 in Pool E, with standout performances from Amandeep Lakra and Sudeep Chirmako, each scoring hat-tricks.

Elsewhere, Le Puducherry Hockey overwhelmed Hockey Arunachal 7-0, while Hockey Haryana recorded an impressive 12-1 win over Hockey Himachal. In Pool G, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Maharashtra recorded significant victories, with Maharashtra decimating Hockey Gujarat 30-0 in a record-breaking show of strength.

