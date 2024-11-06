Thrilling Wins Mark Day 3 of Hockey India Senior Nationals
Day 3 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship witnessed massive victories for teams like Kerala, Odisha, and Maharashtra. Kerala defeated Jammu & Kashmir 4-0, while Odisha crushed Rajasthan 11-1. Maharashtra scored a staggering 30-0 win against Gujarat. Haryana, Jharkhand, and Puducherry also secured wins.
On Day 3 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, several teams, including Kerala Hockey and Hockey Association of Odisha, secured dominant victories to advance their campaigns.
Kerala Hockey outplayed Hockey Jammu & Kashmir with a 4-0 win in Pool F, thanks to strategic plays from Captain Nishanth M and Premkumar P. Meanwhile, Odisha demolished Hockey Rajasthan 11-1 in Pool E, with standout performances from Amandeep Lakra and Sudeep Chirmako, each scoring hat-tricks.
Elsewhere, Le Puducherry Hockey overwhelmed Hockey Arunachal 7-0, while Hockey Haryana recorded an impressive 12-1 win over Hockey Himachal. In Pool G, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Maharashtra recorded significant victories, with Maharashtra decimating Hockey Gujarat 30-0 in a record-breaking show of strength.
