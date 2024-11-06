Left Menu

Tchouameni's Injury Rocks Real Madrid Midfield

Real Madrid's midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni sustained an ankle sprain, sidelining him without a set return date. The 24-year-old was substituted during a Champions League match against AC Milan. Reports suggest a minimum four-week recovery period, with Real Madrid closely monitoring his progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:08 IST
Tchouameni's Injury Rocks Real Madrid Midfield
Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid is grappling with the loss of star midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who suffered a sprained ankle on Tuesday during their Champions League confrontation with AC Milan.

The French international, aged 24, is expected to be off the field for at least four weeks, according to The Athletic. Tchouameni's injury was diagnosed following tests by the club's medical team, as mentioned in an official statement.

This setback comes as Real Madrid ventures into a critical phase of their season, with upcoming matches against Osasuna in LaLiga and Liverpool in the Champions League, amidst a competitive setting where they trail leaders Barcelona.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024