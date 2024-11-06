Tchouameni's Injury Rocks Real Madrid Midfield

Real Madrid is grappling with the loss of star midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who suffered a sprained ankle on Tuesday during their Champions League confrontation with AC Milan.

The French international, aged 24, is expected to be off the field for at least four weeks, according to The Athletic. Tchouameni's injury was diagnosed following tests by the club's medical team, as mentioned in an official statement.

This setback comes as Real Madrid ventures into a critical phase of their season, with upcoming matches against Osasuna in LaLiga and Liverpool in the Champions League, amidst a competitive setting where they trail leaders Barcelona.

(With inputs from agencies.)