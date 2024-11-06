Tchouameni's Injury Rocks Real Madrid Midfield
Real Madrid's midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni sustained an ankle sprain, sidelining him without a set return date. The 24-year-old was substituted during a Champions League match against AC Milan. Reports suggest a minimum four-week recovery period, with Real Madrid closely monitoring his progress.
Real Madrid is grappling with the loss of star midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who suffered a sprained ankle on Tuesday during their Champions League confrontation with AC Milan.
The French international, aged 24, is expected to be off the field for at least four weeks, according to The Athletic. Tchouameni's injury was diagnosed following tests by the club's medical team, as mentioned in an official statement.
This setback comes as Real Madrid ventures into a critical phase of their season, with upcoming matches against Osasuna in LaLiga and Liverpool in the Champions League, amidst a competitive setting where they trail leaders Barcelona.
(With inputs from agencies.)
