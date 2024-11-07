Left Menu

James Anderson's IPL Entry: A Bowler's Quest for Knowledge

England's legendary fast bowler, James Anderson, has announced his participation in the IPL mega auction to expand his cricket knowledge. Retired from Test cricket, Anderson aims to gain experience both as a player and coach. He last played T20 in 2014 and has set a base price of Rs 1.25 crore.

James Anderson's IPL Entry: A Bowler's Quest for Knowledge
England's cricket legend and pace icon, James Anderson, is making headlines with his unexpected participation in the upcoming IPL mega auction. Anderson, who concluded his international career as the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket earlier this year, sees the IPL as a vital opportunity to deepen his understanding of the game.

At the age of 42, Anderson has registered himself for the auction scheduled for November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, setting his base price at Rs 1.25 crore. Known for his remarkable achievements, Anderson retired from Test cricket after taking 704 wickets, behind only Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne in the history books.

The Burnley Express, as he's fondly called, has expressed a desire to not only return to active play but also to enhance his coaching and mentoring capabilities. Speaking on BBC Radio 4 Today, he highlighted his aspiration to learn through the IPL experience and further contribute as a coach, having already engaged in some coaching initiatives since his retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

