Bengaluru FC Focus on Resurgence Against NorthEast United

Bengaluru FC aims to rebound from their recent defeat as they face NorthEast United in the Indian Super League. Despite a setback against FC Goa, Bengaluru shows strong potential, sitting atop the table with consistent performances. NorthEast United presents a challenge, known for scoring the most goals in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-11-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 17:57 IST
Bengaluru FC, currently leading the Indian Super League table, will look to recover from their recent loss as they prepare to face NorthEast United on Friday. With 16 points from seven games, the team has shown impressive form, despite a recent 3-0 defeat to FC Goa.

Coached by Gerard Zaragoza, Bengaluru FC has demonstrated exceptional teamwork, and their fans are optimistic about a strong comeback. However, the match against NorthEast United won't be easy, as the Highlanders have scored the most goals in the league and hold the sixth position with 11 points.

Bengaluru's defensive prowess, particularly at home matches, has been a key factor in their success, conceding only four goals in seven matches. Meanwhile, NorthEast United struggles with away games, securing just two victories in their last 31 outings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

