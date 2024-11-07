Left Menu

Spain and England Set for Intense 2025 Nations League Showdown

Spain and England, titans of women's soccer, are set to clash again in the 2025 Nations League. This follows their gripping encounter at the 2023 Women's World Cup. Both teams, along with Belgium and Portugal, will compete in a group stage, with matches running from February to June 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nyon | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:12 IST
Spain and England Set for Intense 2025 Nations League Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a dramatic repeat of the 2023 Women's World Cup final, Spain and England find themselves drawn together for the 2025 Nations League, announced on Thursday. The group also includes Belgium and Portugal, setting the stage for a series of thrilling matches from February 19 to June 3.

Spain, the 2023 World Champion, narrowly defeated England 1-0 in Sydney. The final was overshadowed by post-match controversy involving then-Spanish Soccer Federation president Luis Rubiales, whose misconduct led to a three-year ban by FIFA. His appeal is scheduled for hearing on Friday.

This exciting lineup pans out as Germany faces off against the Netherlands, Austria, and Scotland, while France is grouped with Iceland, Norway, and Euro 2025 host Switzerland. The top-tier group winners from 53 teams will advance to semi-finals, influencing qualification for the upcoming 2027 Women's World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024