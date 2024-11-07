Spain and England Set for Intense 2025 Nations League Showdown

In a dramatic repeat of the 2023 Women's World Cup final, Spain and England find themselves drawn together for the 2025 Nations League, announced on Thursday. The group also includes Belgium and Portugal, setting the stage for a series of thrilling matches from February 19 to June 3.

Spain, the 2023 World Champion, narrowly defeated England 1-0 in Sydney. The final was overshadowed by post-match controversy involving then-Spanish Soccer Federation president Luis Rubiales, whose misconduct led to a three-year ban by FIFA. His appeal is scheduled for hearing on Friday.

This exciting lineup pans out as Germany faces off against the Netherlands, Austria, and Scotland, while France is grouped with Iceland, Norway, and Euro 2025 host Switzerland. The top-tier group winners from 53 teams will advance to semi-finals, influencing qualification for the upcoming 2027 Women's World Cup.

