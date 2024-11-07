Left Menu

Virat Kohli Embarks on New Journey with Fresh Management Team

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli unveils his new management team, Sporting Beyond. As he gears up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, Kohli emphasizes the shared values and goals with his new team. Despite a challenging domestic season, Kohli is hopeful for future successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:28 IST
Virat Kohli Embarks on New Journey with Fresh Management Team
Virat Kohli. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has introduced his new management team, Sporting Beyond, a decision revealed on Thursday. This announcement comes ahead of Kohli's participation in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, set to commence on November 22 with the first Test match in Perth.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Kohli shared on X, 'I am excited to announce a fresh start with Sporting Beyond, my new team, who have been working with me for a while now. The team at Sporting Beyond shares my goals and my values of transparency, integrity, and a love for sport, in all its forms. This opens a new chapter for me as I look forward to my partnership with my new team, who will be working with me on all of my business interests.'

Despite facing a challenging home season, where Kohli struggled against spin bowling during series with Bangladesh and New Zealand, this announcement marks a hopeful turning point. During these series, India suffered its first-ever home Test series defeat in 12 years. Kohli's recent performance statistics indicate a challenging period with 192 runs scored in 10 innings at an average of 21.33. However, in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, Kohli's form shows promise with 561 runs in nine Tests at an average of 37.40, including a century. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024