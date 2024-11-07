Virat Kohli Embarks on New Journey with Fresh Management Team

In a significant move, Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has introduced his new management team, Sporting Beyond, a decision revealed on Thursday. This announcement comes ahead of Kohli's participation in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, set to commence on November 22 with the first Test match in Perth.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Kohli shared on X, 'I am excited to announce a fresh start with Sporting Beyond, my new team, who have been working with me for a while now. The team at Sporting Beyond shares my goals and my values of transparency, integrity, and a love for sport, in all its forms. This opens a new chapter for me as I look forward to my partnership with my new team, who will be working with me on all of my business interests.'

Despite facing a challenging home season, where Kohli struggled against spin bowling during series with Bangladesh and New Zealand, this announcement marks a hopeful turning point. During these series, India suffered its first-ever home Test series defeat in 12 years. Kohli's recent performance statistics indicate a challenging period with 192 runs scored in 10 innings at an average of 21.33. However, in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, Kohli's form shows promise with 561 runs in nine Tests at an average of 37.40, including a century. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)