Kush Maini: Poised to Break Barriers in Formula Racing

India's motorsport star, Kush Maini, showcased his skills at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar on Thursday. Maini took to the track under the BWT Alpine F1 team's wing, a group fresh off a double podium finish at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Remarkably, this marks the fourth test for Maini over the past half-year, following sessions in Austria, Italy, Abu Dhabi, and now Qatar.

The testing, held at Qatar's newly launched circuit, was Maini's debut on the track. He is set to return soon for the concluding phase of his Formula 2 season. Not long ago, Maini demonstrated another stellar performance in Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit. His consistent showings have positioned him as a top contender for BWT Alpine F1's reserve seat.

Reflecting the emerging talent of his peers in the Formula 2 cohort, Maini may soon join the ranks of recent F1 graduates. Scheduled to race again in Qatar this month, his Invicta Racing team is leading the 2024 Constructors' Championship with two races left. This success could crown Kush as India's first Formula Racing champion. With five podiums, including a victory this year, Maini's achievements may herald India's triumphant return to the F1 grid after 13 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)