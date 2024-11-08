Left Menu

Amsterdam Soccer Match Sparks Antisemitic Violence Clash

Following a soccer match in Amsterdam between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv, young scooter riders attacked Israeli fans, inciting widespread antisemitic tensions. Scooters crisscrossed the city targeting fans, resulting in multiple injuries and arrests. The violence, condemned across Europe, challenges Amsterdam's reputation as a city of tolerance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:28 IST
Young individuals on scooters launched unexpected attacks on Israeli fans after a soccer event between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv, said Dutch authorities on Friday. The violence, evidently fueled by social media calls targeting Jewish individuals, left five requiring hospital care while several arrests were initiated.

Rising tensions in Amsterdam regarding Israeli military actions in Gaza and Lebanon preceded the Europa League match. Despite prohibiting a pro-Palestinian protest near the stadium, videos revealed gatherings of Israeli fans chanting anti-Arab slogans en route to the game, igniting further unrest.

In response to these altercations, the Amsterdam administration and police enforced heightened security at Jewish institutions, with Mayor Femke Halsema denouncing the outburst of antisemitism. Meanwhile, Israeli authorities criticized the violence and demanded decisive action from the Dutch government, while reviewing security measures for future games involving Israeli teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

