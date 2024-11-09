From Rivalry to Rescue: Ian Botham's Crocodile River Escape

In an unexpected twist of fate, cricket legend Ian Botham found himself saved by former sporting rival Merv Hughes after tumbling into a crocodile-infested river in Australia's Northern Territory. The incident unfolded during a fishing trip, where Botham's slip into danger was thwarted by fast actions from Hughes and fellow anglers.

The 68-year-old Botham was reportedly transferring to another boat when his slipper caught on a rope, resulting in an unexpected plunge into the Moyle River, renowned for its lurking crocodiles and bull sharks. Hughes, Australia's former fast bowler, swiftly intervened with a group of fishermen to safely pull Botham out, though not without bruising.

Botham took to Instagram and media, acknowledging the close call with humor and gratitude as he prepares to commentate alongside Hughes for the upcoming India vs Australia Test match. 'Crocodile Beefy' may have narrowly escaped, but he remarks brightly on the quick response that ensured his safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)