Left Menu

From Rivalry to Rescue: Ian Botham's Crocodile River Escape

Legendary England cricketer Ian Botham was saved by former rival Merv Hughes after falling into a crocodile-infested river during a fishing trip in Australia's Northern Territory. Botham, who suffered bruises, praised Hughes and friends for their quick actions, averting a potential disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 09-11-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 10:43 IST
From Rivalry to Rescue: Ian Botham's Crocodile River Escape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an unexpected twist of fate, cricket legend Ian Botham found himself saved by former sporting rival Merv Hughes after tumbling into a crocodile-infested river in Australia's Northern Territory. The incident unfolded during a fishing trip, where Botham's slip into danger was thwarted by fast actions from Hughes and fellow anglers.

The 68-year-old Botham was reportedly transferring to another boat when his slipper caught on a rope, resulting in an unexpected plunge into the Moyle River, renowned for its lurking crocodiles and bull sharks. Hughes, Australia's former fast bowler, swiftly intervened with a group of fishermen to safely pull Botham out, though not without bruising.

Botham took to Instagram and media, acknowledging the close call with humor and gratitude as he prepares to commentate alongside Hughes for the upcoming India vs Australia Test match. 'Crocodile Beefy' may have narrowly escaped, but he remarks brightly on the quick response that ensured his safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024