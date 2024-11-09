Left Menu

Milanovic's Hat-Trick Empowers Wanderers to First Victory

The Western Sydney Wanderers secured their first A-League win with a 4-1 triumph over Newcastle Jets, propelled by Nicolas Milanovic's hat-trick. Coach Alen Stajcic expressed relief as the team moved up in the standings after a tough start. New recruit Juan Mata also made his debut appearance during the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 13:36 IST
Milanovic's Hat-Trick Empowers Wanderers to First Victory

The Western Sydney Wanderers claimed their first victory of the A-League season, defeating the Newcastle Jets 4-1. Nicolas Milanovic's outstanding hat-trick was pivotal in the win, as the team rose in the standings.

Coach Alen Stajcic, who took charge in June, expressed his relief after their initial games yielded two losses and a draw. Stajcic noted the internal pressure due to the sluggish start, but was pleased to see the team showcase their potential and hopes this performance leads to further success.

Milanovic's efforts included a cleverly deflected free kick, followed by a long-range goal, and concluded with a penalty conversion. The win also saw Spanish World Cup winner Juan Mata ease into a new midfield role. The team now eyes their upcoming derby against Sydney FC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024