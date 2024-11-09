Milanovic's Hat-Trick Empowers Wanderers to First Victory

The Western Sydney Wanderers claimed their first victory of the A-League season, defeating the Newcastle Jets 4-1. Nicolas Milanovic's outstanding hat-trick was pivotal in the win, as the team rose in the standings.

Coach Alen Stajcic, who took charge in June, expressed his relief after their initial games yielded two losses and a draw. Stajcic noted the internal pressure due to the sluggish start, but was pleased to see the team showcase their potential and hopes this performance leads to further success.

Milanovic's efforts included a cleverly deflected free kick, followed by a long-range goal, and concluded with a penalty conversion. The win also saw Spanish World Cup winner Juan Mata ease into a new midfield role. The team now eyes their upcoming derby against Sydney FC.

(With inputs from agencies.)