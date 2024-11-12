Left Menu

Rennes Appoints Sampaoli: A New Dawn in Ligue 1

Stade Rennais has appointed Jorge Sampaoli as their new coach on a contract until 2026. He replaces Julien Stephan after a shaky start to the season. Sampaoli, known for his successful tenure with Chile and various top teams, aims to bring stability and success to Rennes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 12:59 IST
Rennes Appoints Sampaoli: A New Dawn in Ligue 1

Stade Rennais has named former Chile manager Jorge Sampaoli as their new head coach, signing a contract that extends until 2026. This decision follows the dismissal of Julien Stephan due to poor performance, with the team having only secured three wins out of their first ten league matches this season.

Argentine Sampaoli, noted for leading Chile to a Copa America victory in 2015, brings a wealth of experience from managing renowned clubs such as Sevilla and Olympique de Marseille, as well as a stint with the Argentina national team. His recent role was with Brazil's Flamengo.

CEO Arnaud Pouille expressed confidence in the new appointment. "Jorge and his staff demonstrate a clear vision for structuring the team, aligning with our management's goals," he stated, emphasizing the values of hard work, loyalty, and respect as foundations for future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024