Rennes Appoints Sampaoli: A New Dawn in Ligue 1

Stade Rennais has named former Chile manager Jorge Sampaoli as their new head coach, signing a contract that extends until 2026. This decision follows the dismissal of Julien Stephan due to poor performance, with the team having only secured three wins out of their first ten league matches this season.

Argentine Sampaoli, noted for leading Chile to a Copa America victory in 2015, brings a wealth of experience from managing renowned clubs such as Sevilla and Olympique de Marseille, as well as a stint with the Argentina national team. His recent role was with Brazil's Flamengo.

CEO Arnaud Pouille expressed confidence in the new appointment. "Jorge and his staff demonstrate a clear vision for structuring the team, aligning with our management's goals," he stated, emphasizing the values of hard work, loyalty, and respect as foundations for future success.

