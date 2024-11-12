Europa League Clash Relocates Amidst Tensions

The Europa League match pitting Turkey's Besiktas against Israel's Maccabi Tel-Aviv, initially slated for Nov. 28, will now take place at Hungary's Nagyerdei Stadium, UEFA confirmed on Monday. This change was prompted by the Turkish government's decision against hosting the event.

The move comes in the wake of disturbances after Maccabi Tel-Aviv's recent Europa League encounter in Amsterdam, where violent incidents left at least five fans injured. Following their team's substantial loss to Ajax, concerns over security accelerated the decision to relocate the upcoming fixture.

Currently, Hungary is the sole nation willing to accommodate the event, though Hungarian authorities have mandated that the match be held 'behind closed doors,' as confirmed by Besiktas on social media.

