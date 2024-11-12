Left Menu

Europa League Clash Relocates Amidst Tensions

The Europa League match between Besiktas and Maccabi Tel-Aviv has been relocated to Hungary following unrest during Maccabi's recent game in Amsterdam. The Turkish government declined to host, leading to the Nagyerdei Stadium hosting the match behind closed doors due to Hungarian authorities' regulations.

Updated: 12-11-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:24 IST
The Europa League match pitting Turkey's Besiktas against Israel's Maccabi Tel-Aviv, initially slated for Nov. 28, will now take place at Hungary's Nagyerdei Stadium, UEFA confirmed on Monday. This change was prompted by the Turkish government's decision against hosting the event.

The move comes in the wake of disturbances after Maccabi Tel-Aviv's recent Europa League encounter in Amsterdam, where violent incidents left at least five fans injured. Following their team's substantial loss to Ajax, concerns over security accelerated the decision to relocate the upcoming fixture.

Currently, Hungary is the sole nation willing to accommodate the event, though Hungarian authorities have mandated that the match be held 'behind closed doors,' as confirmed by Besiktas on social media.

