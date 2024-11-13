Santos Eyes Neymar's Return After Serie A Promotion Triumph

Santos FC has clinched its return to Brazil's Serie A, overcoming its 2023 relegation with a decisive 2-0 victory against Coritiba on Monday night. The win marks a key step for the club, which now seeks the return of star Neymar, who gained fame there before his 2013 move to Barcelona.

The team's triumph was sealed with goals from Wendel and Romulo Otero, ensuring Santos occupies one of the coveted promotion spots. The club's president, Marcelo Teixeira, expressed hope for Neymar's return while he remains with Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, his contract valid until June.

During his recovery from injuries, Neymar has shown ongoing support for Santos through social media. Teixeira invites Neymar to the upcoming match against CRB, which could secure the Serie B title, signaling an open door for the star whenever he's in Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)