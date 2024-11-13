Parthiv Patel Joins Gujarat Titans as Key Coach
Parthiv Patel, former Indian wicketkeeper-batter, joins Gujarat Titans as assistant and batting coach for the upcoming IPL season. With 17 years of experience, Parthiv aims to enhance players' skills and performance under head coach Ashish Nehra. This marks his first coaching role in the IPL.
- Country:
- India
Gujarat Titans have announced the addition of Parthiv Patel to their coaching team as both assistant and batting coach for the upcoming IPL season. His inclusion comes with the backing of head coach Ashish Nehra.
Parthiv, renowned for a prolific 17-year career as India's wicketkeeper-batter, is expected to bring extensive expertise to the franchise. "Parthiv's insights into batting techniques and strategies will play a crucial role in enhancing the players' skills," the team stated.
Having recently served as a talent scout and batting coach with other cricket teams post-retirement, this will mark Parthiv's debut as a coach in the IPL.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Matthew Wade Bids Farewell to International Cricket
Matthew Wade Bids Adieu to International Cricket: A Reflective Farewell
Ramiz Raja Backs Babar Azam to Emerge as Test Cricket Powerhouse
Pakistan Cricket Board Appoints Mohammad Masroor as Fielding Coach
Lanka T10 Super League: A New Era of Fast-Paced Cricket Kicks Off