Parthiv Patel Joins Gujarat Titans as Key Coach

Gujarat Titans have announced the addition of Parthiv Patel to their coaching team as both assistant and batting coach for the upcoming IPL season. His inclusion comes with the backing of head coach Ashish Nehra.

Parthiv, renowned for a prolific 17-year career as India's wicketkeeper-batter, is expected to bring extensive expertise to the franchise. "Parthiv's insights into batting techniques and strategies will play a crucial role in enhancing the players' skills," the team stated.

Having recently served as a talent scout and batting coach with other cricket teams post-retirement, this will mark Parthiv's debut as a coach in the IPL.

(With inputs from agencies.)