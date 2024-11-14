Left Menu

All Blacks Gear Up for Paris Clash with Key Player Changes

New Zealand's Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor return to face France after recovering from concussions. With several changes, including a shift in the loose forward trio, the All Blacks are ready for Saturday’s game in Paris, having previously won against Ireland 23-13 and England 24-22.

Updated: 14-11-2024 21:36 IST
PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand's rugby team, the All Blacks, are gearing up to face France on Saturday with significant changes in their lineup. Key players Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor return after recovering from concussions, which ruled them out against England.

Despite former captain Sam Cane's absence due to another head injury, the team successfully beat Ireland last Friday with a score of 23-13. Barrett takes over the flyhalf position while Taylor replaces Asafgo Aumua at hooker in a reshuffled starting side.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson deliberated on Barrett's inclusion, highlighting the team's depth in talent. Several strategic changes have been made, including Ardie Savea moving to the open side and Cam Roigard's promotion at scrumhalf, preparing them for a challenging match in Paris.

