Ashutosh Sharma Reflects on IPL Journey Ahead of Mega Auction

Ashutosh Sharma, released by Punjab Kings before the IPL mega auction, cherishes his 'home-like' experience with the franchise and bond with batter Shashank Singh. He dreams of playing for India, admires international cricket stars, and shares his favorite IPL teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:44 IST
Ashutosh Sharma in action. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a conversation with ANI, Ashutosh Sharma, who represented Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the last Indian Premier League (IPL) season, revealed how the franchise felt like home and his strong partnership with fellow player Shashank Singh.

Despite being released by PBKS ahead of the mega auction in Jeddah on November 24-25, Sharma expressed gratitude for the platform PBKS provided him. Reflecting on his debut season, he revealed he scored 189 runs across 11 matches, maintaining an average of 27.00.

Sharma, intrigued by the prospect of joining other teams like Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni or Mumbai Indians inspired by Suryakumar Yadav, cherishes Shashank's retention, highlighting their mutual support. He dreams of representing India and values learning from international stars on handling pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

