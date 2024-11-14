Ashutosh Sharma Reflects on IPL Journey Ahead of Mega Auction

In a conversation with ANI, Ashutosh Sharma, who represented Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the last Indian Premier League (IPL) season, revealed how the franchise felt like home and his strong partnership with fellow player Shashank Singh.

Despite being released by PBKS ahead of the mega auction in Jeddah on November 24-25, Sharma expressed gratitude for the platform PBKS provided him. Reflecting on his debut season, he revealed he scored 189 runs across 11 matches, maintaining an average of 27.00.

Sharma, intrigued by the prospect of joining other teams like Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni or Mumbai Indians inspired by Suryakumar Yadav, cherishes Shashank's retention, highlighting their mutual support. He dreams of representing India and values learning from international stars on handling pressure.

