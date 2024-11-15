Five Nations Secure AFCON Spots Ahead of Finals in Morocco

Gabon, Nigeria, South Africa, Tunisia, and Uganda have all secured their places at the next Africa Cup of Nations finals, some without even participating in the latest qualifiers.

Tunisia ensured their record 18th consecutive appearance at the finals courtesy of a stoppage-time goal from Ali El Abdi, defeating Madagascar 3-2 in Pretoria, thus guaranteeing a top-two finish in Group A. The tournament will be hosted in Morocco next year.

A 1-0 victory by Libya over Rwanda resulted in Nigeria securing a top-two spot in Group D even before they faced Benin, where a late equalizer from Victor Osimhen salvaged a 1-1 draw. Meanwhile, Gabon qualified from Group B after the Central African Republic lost to Lesotho, securing Gabon's top-two finish with two games remaining. South Africa and Uganda advanced in Group K following Congo's loss to South Sudan.

