Reopening of Ghanashyampur Primary School: A Return to Normalcy in Murshidabad

Ghanashyampur Primary School in West Bengal's Murshidabad district reopened after closing for six days due to local unrest. The school had shut following violence on April 11, ignited by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, leading to destroyed property and heightened fear.

Despite these challenges, students like Tania Khatun and Rasul Sheikh expressed their joy upon returning to school. Tania was eager to reconnect with friends, while Rasul was excited to show his completed homework to teachers.

Teachers acknowledged some parents' fears about safety but emphasized that the situation has stabilized. Efforts are being made to ensure full attendance soon, with reassurances given to parents about their children's safety in the classroom.

(With inputs from agencies.)