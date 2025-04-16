Left Menu

Reopening of Ghanashyampur Primary School: A Return to Normalcy in Murshidabad

After a six-day closure due to violent protests in the area, Ghanashyampur Primary School in West Bengal's Murshidabad district reopened. Students like Tania Khatun and Rasul Sheikh expressed excitement about returning. Teachers remain optimistic despite initial low attendance, expecting a return to normal attendance soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ghanashyampur Primary School in West Bengal's Murshidabad district reopened after closing for six days due to local unrest. The school had shut following violence on April 11, ignited by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, leading to destroyed property and heightened fear.

Despite these challenges, students like Tania Khatun and Rasul Sheikh expressed their joy upon returning to school. Tania was eager to reconnect with friends, while Rasul was excited to show his completed homework to teachers.

Teachers acknowledged some parents' fears about safety but emphasized that the situation has stabilized. Efforts are being made to ensure full attendance soon, with reassurances given to parents about their children's safety in the classroom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

