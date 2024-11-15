Left Menu

Anshul Kamboj Joins Ranji Legends with Historic 10-Wicket Haul

Haryana's Anshul Kamboj achieved a rare feat in Ranji Trophy history by securing all 10 wickets in an innings. His achievement places him alongside Indian cricket legends in an exclusive club, reflecting his rapid rise and influential performances in domestic competitions like the IPL and Duleep Trophy.

Anshul Kamboj (Photo: Anshul Kamboj/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning display of cricket prowess, Anshul Kamboj from Haryana registered himself in the annals of Ranji Trophy history by capturing all 10 wickets in a single innings. This historic achievement came during a riveting match against Kerala at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium.

Before Kamboj, only Bengal's Premangshu Chatterjee and Rajasthan's Pradeep Sunderam had recorded such feats in the tournament's storied past. Kamboj's entry into this elite club of cricketers further cements his rising stature in Indian cricket, a club that includes illustrious names like Anil Kumble and Subhash Gupte.

Kamboj's impressive figures of 10/49 were instrumental in restricting Kerala to 291 runs, marking his first ten-wicket haul in first-class cricket. The 23-year-old has not just excelled with the ball but has also contributed with the bat, amassing significant runs in his career.

His spellbinding performances extend beyond the Ranji Trophy, as witnessed in tournaments like the Men's Emerging Asia Cup, where he played a pivotal role for India A. Moreover, his prowess was evident in the Duleep Trophy and the IPL, showcasing his all-rounder capabilities.

In the IPL 2024 season, Kamboj made noteworthy appearances for the Mumbai Indians, while his standout performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy helped lead Haryana to victory with a stellar 17-wicket tally. Kamboj's contributions in various cricketing formats depict a promising future for this young talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

