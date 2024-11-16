Special Olympics Bharat Unveils 16-Member Squad for Pioneering Competition

Special Olympics Bharat has announced its 16-member team for the forthcoming Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition. The event is scheduled from November 18 to 22 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi.

The competition, marking a milestone in India, will see participation from over 100 athletes aged 22 and above, who have Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD). These competitors hail from 12 diverse countries, spanning East Asia, Europe Eurasia, and the Asia Pacific region.

The Indian squad comprises eight athletes each for Bocce and Bowling, assisted by eight adept coaches. The Men's Bocce team includes Kabir Pritam Baruah, while the Women's Bowling lineup boasts talents like Neha Singh.

