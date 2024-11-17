Sinner Sets Up ATP Finals Title Clash with Fritz in Turin

In a stunning performance, world number one Jannik Sinner outclassed Casper Ruud to secure a spot in the ATP Finals title decider against Taylor Fritz in Turin. The Italian delivered a 6-1, 6-2 victory, and remains the favorite to clinch Italy's first win at this prestigious year-end event.

The second semi-final showcased a different spectacle as Taylor Fritz emerged victorious from a fierce contest against Alexander Zverev. Winning 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(3), Fritz hopes to become the first American champion since Pete Sampras in 1999, having bested Zverev who was seen as a major title threat.

Sinner's year is ending on a high despite being marred by controversy, with a run of 25 wins in 26 matches. His tactical prowess and consistency have driven him to the finals without dropping a set, contrasting to Fritz's resilience in overcoming challenging moments, exhibiting his ability to rise in high-pressure scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)