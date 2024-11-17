Left Menu

Sinner Sets Up ATP Finals Title Clash with Fritz in Turin

World number one and hometown favorite Jannik Sinner dominated Casper Ruud to set up an ATP Finals showdown against Taylor Fritz in Turin. Fritz, after a tough battle with Alexander Zverev, aims to become the first American winner since 1999. Both players have shown impressive form throughout the tournament.

Jannik Sinner

In a stunning performance, world number one Jannik Sinner outclassed Casper Ruud to secure a spot in the ATP Finals title decider against Taylor Fritz in Turin. The Italian delivered a 6-1, 6-2 victory, and remains the favorite to clinch Italy's first win at this prestigious year-end event.

The second semi-final showcased a different spectacle as Taylor Fritz emerged victorious from a fierce contest against Alexander Zverev. Winning 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(3), Fritz hopes to become the first American champion since Pete Sampras in 1999, having bested Zverev who was seen as a major title threat.

Sinner's year is ending on a high despite being marred by controversy, with a run of 25 wins in 26 matches. His tactical prowess and consistency have driven him to the finals without dropping a set, contrasting to Fritz's resilience in overcoming challenging moments, exhibiting his ability to rise in high-pressure scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

