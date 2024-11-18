Left Menu

Rafael Nadal's Last Serve: A Farewell to Tennis at the Davis Cup

Rafael Nadal is set to retire after his final event at the Davis Cup finals in Malaga. His career, spanning over 20 years, has seen remarkable success despite recurring injuries. This marks the end of an era with Nadal having helped Spain secure five Davis Cup titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malaga | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:33 IST
Rafael Nadal's Last Serve: A Farewell to Tennis at the Davis Cup
Rafael Nadal
  • Country:
  • Spain

Rafael Nadal is preparing for his departure from professional tennis at the Davis Cup finals, beginning Tuesday in Malaga. The 38-year-old, who has been on tour for over two decades, will join Spain's team in front of a home crowd for his final event.

Nadal, part of the 'Big Three' of men's tennis alongside Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, has decided it's time to end his illustrious career. Persistent injuries have plagued his recent years, prompting his decision to retire after playing a significant role in Spain's Davis Cup victories.

As Nadal's swan song approaches, fans and teammates anticipate his contribution in this team event. Spain's Davis Cup lineup features stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pedro Martinez, and Marcel Granollers, as they strive for victory one last time with Nadal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024