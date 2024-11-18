Rafael Nadal's Last Serve: A Farewell to Tennis at the Davis Cup

Rafael Nadal is preparing for his departure from professional tennis at the Davis Cup finals, beginning Tuesday in Malaga. The 38-year-old, who has been on tour for over two decades, will join Spain's team in front of a home crowd for his final event.

Nadal, part of the 'Big Three' of men's tennis alongside Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, has decided it's time to end his illustrious career. Persistent injuries have plagued his recent years, prompting his decision to retire after playing a significant role in Spain's Davis Cup victories.

As Nadal's swan song approaches, fans and teammates anticipate his contribution in this team event. Spain's Davis Cup lineup features stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pedro Martinez, and Marcel Granollers, as they strive for victory one last time with Nadal.

