Nadal's Last Stand: The Uncertain Farewell at Davis Cup

Uncertainty looms over Rafael Nadal's participation in the upcoming Davis Cup Final as Spain takes on the Netherlands. The 22-time Grand Slam champion is set to retire after this event but remains tight-lipped about whether he will play singles, doubles, or sit out entirely.

As the team prepares for Tuesday's quarterfinal on the indoor hard court at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena, both Nadal and Spanish captain David Ferrer kept their cards close to their chests. Asked about his readiness to compete, Nadal deflected questions to Ferrer, sparking a smile from the captain.

Nadal emphasized his commitment to supporting the team in his final week of competitive play. Despite his injury challenges, he has been training intensely over the past weeks, hoping to make a significant impact before his emotional farewell.

