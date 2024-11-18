Left Menu

Rafa Nadal's Final Swing: A Davis Cup Farewell

Rafa Nadal approaches his last professional tournament at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, focusing on helping Spain win rather than his retirement. The 38-year-old, who plans to retire after this event, hopes to end his career on a high note with a team victory.

18-11-2024
Rafa Nadal is set to mark his retirement in the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, but his primary focus remains on aiding Spain in their pursuit of the trophy this week. At 38, the tennis legend is poised to end his illustrious career with the team competition.

While the 22-times Grand Slam champion might only play doubles to boost the team's chances of winning a seventh title, he emphasizes that assisting the team is his main goal, not his impending retirement. Nadal expressed confidence in managing his emotions to prioritize the team's success.

Having been sidelined by injuries, Nadal's selection surprised many for the Nov. 19-24 Finals after missed events earlier in the year. Yet, playing in Spain makes this farewell all the more special for him, as he relishes the opportunity to enjoy his final days competing at home ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

