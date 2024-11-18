Bentancur Faces Controversy: Offensive Comment Leads to Ban
Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been suspended for seven matches and fined £100,000 by the English FA following offensive remarks made about South Koreans, referencing Tottenham teammate Son Heung-min. The incident, deemed a breach of conduct due to racial undertones, was addressed after an apology by Bentancur.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been slapped with a seven-match suspension by the English Football Association after making offensive comments about South Koreans, specifically in reference to his Tottenham teammate Son Heung-min.
The FA announced the penalty on Monday, which also includes a hefty £100,000 fine, following an investigative commission's recommendation.
Bentancur's remarks, made during a television appearance in June, suggested a racial undertone as he jested about the similarities between South Koreans. Despite issuing an apology to Son on Instagram, the FA's decision underscores the severity of racially insensitive comments in the sport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Suspension Amidst Tragedy: Elephant Deaths Stir Action in Bandhavgarh
Delhi's Pollution Crackdown: Record Fines Amid Toxic Air
Elephant Tragedy Sparks Suspensions at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve
Delhi's Pollution Crisis: Fines and Closures in a Fight for Clean Air
AFL Umpire's Costume Controversy: Osama bin Laden Outfit Sparks Suspension