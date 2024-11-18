Bentancur Faces Controversy: Offensive Comment Leads to Ban

Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been slapped with a seven-match suspension by the English Football Association after making offensive comments about South Koreans, specifically in reference to his Tottenham teammate Son Heung-min.

The FA announced the penalty on Monday, which also includes a hefty £100,000 fine, following an investigative commission's recommendation.

Bentancur's remarks, made during a television appearance in June, suggested a racial undertone as he jested about the similarities between South Koreans. Despite issuing an apology to Son on Instagram, the FA's decision underscores the severity of racially insensitive comments in the sport.

