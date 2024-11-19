Harry Kane Eyes Future Glory Beyond 2026 World Cup
Harry Kane, at 31, insists the 2026 World Cup won't be his swan song for England, despite speculation. Kane, currently with Bayern Munich, was absent in a match against Greece but set a record against Ireland. Amid discussions, a statue and mural were unveiled to honor his legacy.
Captain Harry Kane dismisses claims that the 2026 World Cup will mark his final performance for England. The 31-year-old striker, who recently extended his scoring record, is under intense scrutiny about his playing future.
Despite being left out in the match against Greece, Kane scored his 69th goal in England's victory against Ireland at Wembley. Celebrating his roots, a statue and mural were unveiled in London, marking his youth team days at Ridgeway Rovers.
Kane states his intention to continue playing at his peak, eyeing future successes. He anticipates the World Cup in North America eagerly, aiming to secure a tournament win. Kane highlights the need for a major tournament victory to cement his legacy at Wembley beside icons like Bobby Moore.
