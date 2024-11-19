Honduras Sanctioned for Security Lapses After Coach Injury
Honduras faces a closed-door match penalty after Mexico coach Javier Aguirre was injured by a thrown object following a CONCACAF Nations League game. The Honduran Football Federation was fined for inadequate security, and an investigation into Aguirre's conduct is underway.
Honduras has been mandated to host their next home match without spectators. This comes after Mexico’s head coach, Javier Aguirre, was struck by a projectile thrown from the stands, an incident which left him with a head injury.
The incident occurred following a CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final against Mexico in San Pedro Sula. The home team won 2-0, but celebrations were marred by the ensuing violence directed at Aguirre as he left the pitch.
CONCACAF has fined the Honduran Football Federation for failing to maintain proper security. An investigation into Aguirre’s own actions during the match is also ongoing. Mexico is set to host the second leg of the quarter-final.
(With inputs from agencies.)
