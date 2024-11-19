India Gears Up for Landmark International Padel Tournament

India is set to host its inaugural international Padel tournament, the CUPRA FIP Tour, slated for November 21-24 in Greater Noida. The event will feature elite Indian players alongside noted international competitors from countries like Spain, Japan, and Italy.

Organized by The Times Group and Padel League Private Limited, and sanctioned by the International Padel Federation (FIP), this tournament marks a significant addition to India's sports landscape. As the first FIP-sanctioned event in India, it represents a major milestone in the nation's Padel journey, highlighting the sport's growing popularity.

The decision to bring the tour to India reflects the International Padel Federation's confidence in India's potential for Padel expansion. As part of the larger CUPRA FIP Tour, India becomes the 32nd stop, boosting the sport's profile among athletes, enthusiasts, and investors. Events like FIP Promotion India are expected to elevate local talent and increase the sport's visibility and appeal across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)