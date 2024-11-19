Japan Dominates Group C in World Cup Qualifiers

Japan's World Cup qualifying journey hit a high note with a decisive 3-1 win over China in Xiamen on Tuesday. Led by Hajime Moriyasu, Japan remains at the top of Group C, now holding 16 points from six matches, after Koki Ogawa's double-header secured another victory.

In other matches, Iran edged Kyrgyzstan 3-2, thanks to Sardar Azmoun's late header. Group B saw South Korea's Son Heung-min striking early to secure a 1-1 draw against Palestine, keeping the Group B leaders on course for qualification.

This round of games brought dramatic turns, with Japan maintaining a 10-point clear advantage in Group C, as Saudi Arabia faltered in a surprising 2-0 defeat to Indonesia. Elsewhere, Uzbekistan rebounded with a slim 1-0 victory over North Korea in Group A.

(With inputs from agencies.)