Japan Dominates Group C in World Cup Qualifiers
Japan extended their lead in Group C of the World Cup qualifiers with a 3-1 victory over China. Koki Ogawa scored twice, while other results saw Iran claim a late 3-2 win against Kyrgyzstan and South Korea draw 1-1 with Palestine. Japan are nearing their eighth consecutive World Cup appearance.
Japan's World Cup qualifying journey hit a high note with a decisive 3-1 win over China in Xiamen on Tuesday. Led by Hajime Moriyasu, Japan remains at the top of Group C, now holding 16 points from six matches, after Koki Ogawa's double-header secured another victory.
In other matches, Iran edged Kyrgyzstan 3-2, thanks to Sardar Azmoun's late header. Group B saw South Korea's Son Heung-min striking early to secure a 1-1 draw against Palestine, keeping the Group B leaders on course for qualification.
This round of games brought dramatic turns, with Japan maintaining a 10-point clear advantage in Group C, as Saudi Arabia faltered in a surprising 2-0 defeat to Indonesia. Elsewhere, Uzbekistan rebounded with a slim 1-0 victory over North Korea in Group A.
(With inputs from agencies.)
