Nadal's Reflection: When It's Time to Step Aside for the Team

Rafael Nadal expressed accountability for his recent Davis Cup performance, acknowledging he wouldn't have chosen himself for singles if he were team captain. Though disappointed by his loss to Botic van de Zandschulp, Nadal remains positive about Spain's prospects, emphasizing teamwork and readiness for future opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 01:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 01:52 IST
Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal, speaking candidly after Spain's Davis Cup match in Malaga, admitted he might not have been the right choice for the singles event. The tennis icon fell to Botic van de Zandschulp with a 6-4 6-4 scoreline, raising questions about future selections.

Nadal, 38, highlighted the significance of having a capable captain like David Ferrer who makes strategic decisions. Despite this setback, Nadal refused to apologize, understanding the unpredictable nature of sports and asserting he gave his all on the court.

The defeat was balanced by Spain's world number three, Carlos Alcaraz, winning the second singles. As the eight-nation tournament unfolds in Malaga, Nadal expressed readiness for any future opportunities to contribute to the team.

