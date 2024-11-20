Nathan McSweeney: Australia's Next Batting Sensation?

David Warner, former Australian opener, has expressed strong confidence in Nathan McSweeney as a leading batsman for the test series against India despite his inexperience at the top order.

Warner believes McSweeney, partnering with Usman Khawaja after stepping into Steve Smith's place, will excel due to his technique and patience. The 25-year-old's role becomes crucial as Australia tackles a generational shift with age-heavy players.

Warner emphasized the need for selectors to allow new talents like McSweeney time to mature, urging patience for two summers to harness emerging potential fully.

