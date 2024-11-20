Left Menu

Nathan McSweeney: Australia's Next Batting Sensation?

David Warner endorses Nathan McSweeney as Australia's potential top run-scorer in the test series against India, despite his inexperience as an opener. Warner highlights McSweeney's technique and patience, advising patience from selectors amid Australia's looming generational shift. McSweeney's partnership with Usman Khawaja is highly anticipated.

Updated: 20-11-2024 12:56 IST
Nathan McSweeney
  • Country:
  • Australia

David Warner, former Australian opener, has expressed strong confidence in Nathan McSweeney as a leading batsman for the test series against India despite his inexperience at the top order.

Warner believes McSweeney, partnering with Usman Khawaja after stepping into Steve Smith's place, will excel due to his technique and patience. The 25-year-old's role becomes crucial as Australia tackles a generational shift with age-heavy players.

Warner emphasized the need for selectors to allow new talents like McSweeney time to mature, urging patience for two summers to harness emerging potential fully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

