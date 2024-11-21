Reece James: Chelsea's Struggles with Injury Setbacks
Chelsea's defender Reece James will miss the upcoming EPL match against Leicester due to a recurring hamstring injury. Coach Enzo Maresca confirmed the setback, marking another challenge for James who has faced multiple injuries over two years. His limited appearances have hindered his promising career.
Chelsea's defender Reece James is sidelined once again, set to miss Saturday's Premier League clash against Leicester due to a hamstring issue.
Coach Enzo Maresca acknowledged this unfortunate setback, revealing James' continued struggle with injuries, which have plagued him over the last two years.
Despite being hailed as one of England's brightest talents, James' career progress has been hindered by recurring injuries, allowing him only 18 starts for Chelsea since December 2022.
