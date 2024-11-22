Guardiola's Premier League Quest Amidst Setbacks

Pep Guardiola's decision to extend his contract at Manchester City for two more years presents him with a golden opportunity to continue his successful streak in the English Premier League.

Currently, however, he faces the difficult task of reversing a four-game losing streak that has left City trailing Liverpool by five points at the top. This poor run of form has seen City exit the English League Cup and suffer a Champions League defeat against Sporting Lisbon.

With senior players like Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker battling injuries and age, and a once-formidable defense now looking shaky, Guardiola's squad faces a tough road ahead. Yet, Manchester City's past under Guardiola is filled with comeback stories, suggesting that another winning run may be just around the corner.

(With inputs from agencies.)