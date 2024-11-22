Left Menu

Guardiola's Premier League Quest Amidst Setbacks

Pep Guardiola signs a two-year extension with Manchester City amidst a challenging season. City trails Liverpool by five points and grapples with key injuries and losses. The team's ability to reclaim dominance is in question, but historical comebacks provide hope for another successful run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 22-11-2024 08:04 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 08:04 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Pep Guardiola's decision to extend his contract at Manchester City for two more years presents him with a golden opportunity to continue his successful streak in the English Premier League.

Currently, however, he faces the difficult task of reversing a four-game losing streak that has left City trailing Liverpool by five points at the top. This poor run of form has seen City exit the English League Cup and suffer a Champions League defeat against Sporting Lisbon.

With senior players like Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker battling injuries and age, and a once-formidable defense now looking shaky, Guardiola's squad faces a tough road ahead. Yet, Manchester City's past under Guardiola is filled with comeback stories, suggesting that another winning run may be just around the corner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

