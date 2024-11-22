India Struggles Early in First Test Against Australia

On the first morning of the opening Test against Australia, India's decision to bat first seemed challenged as the team reached 51 for 4 by lunch. The debut match for opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and one-down Devdutt Padikkal saw them not scoring any runs, while star batter Virat Kohli was dismissed after contributing only five runs.

The other opener, KL Rahul, was dismissed just before lunch for 26 runs off 74 balls, leaving India's early performance shaky. At the break, Rishabh Pant managed to remain on the crease, batting at 10, alongside Dhruv Jurel, who had scored 4. The Australians bowled 25 overs, with Josh Hazlewood claiming the wickets of Padikkal and Kohli, and Mitchell Starc dismissing Jaiswal and Rahul.

India's captain, Jasprit Bumrah, exercised his decision-making as he won the toss and opted to bat in this crucial Test. Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy made their debuts for India, while Australia's Nathan McSweeney also debuted. As the game progresses, both teams look to capitalize on their strengths.

