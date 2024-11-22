Surprises Loom at IPL 2025 Auctions: Stars and Hidden Gems

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auctions are set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, over the weekend, with cricket franchises gearing up for potential surprises. Key players such as Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Starc are expected to ignite fierce bidding battles, while under-the-radar talents could also stir competition among the ten participating teams.

With the biggest budget at the auctions, Punjab Kings have retained just two uncapped players, enabling them greater flexibility. In contrast, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, having used up all of their six retentions, will face more constraints. The auction pool of 574 players includes a substantial mix of 366 Indian and 208 overseas cricketers.

Among the notable names is James Anderson, the record-holding Test bowler who retired earlier this year. At 42, Anderson is the oldest participant, bringing his vast experience and potential to thrive in Indian conditions to the table. Joining him as intriguing prospects are 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Scotland's all-rounder Brandon McMullen, both promising to deliver unexpected excitement in the auction.

