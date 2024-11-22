Left Menu

Bumrah's Stellar Performance Dominates Australia

Jasprit Bumrah's outstanding bowling led India to dominate Australia's 1st innings, taking four key wickets. Supported by Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana, Australia managed to score only 67 runs in 27 overs. Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, and Mitchell Marsh were among those dismissed quickly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:42 IST
Bumrah's Stellar Performance Dominates Australia
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a remarkable display of pace and precision, Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah led the charge, securing four crucial wickets against Australia in their first innings.

Supported by Mohammed Siraj's crucial two-wicket haul and a key dismissal by Harshit Rana, India's bowling attack restricted the Australian side to just 67 runs within 27 overs.

Top Australian batsmen, including Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith, struggled to find their footing, falling quickly in a dismal batting performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024