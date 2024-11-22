Bumrah's Stellar Performance Dominates Australia

In a remarkable display of pace and precision, Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah led the charge, securing four crucial wickets against Australia in their first innings.

Supported by Mohammed Siraj's crucial two-wicket haul and a key dismissal by Harshit Rana, India's bowling attack restricted the Australian side to just 67 runs within 27 overs.

Top Australian batsmen, including Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith, struggled to find their footing, falling quickly in a dismal batting performance.

