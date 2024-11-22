Left Menu

Premier League 2025-26: New Season Dates and Scheduling Changes

The Premier League's 2025-26 season begins on August 16 and concludes on May 24, 2026, featuring 38 rounds with no matches on Christmas Eve. Weekend games will cover 33 rounds, while 5 will occur midweek. Teams like Chelsea and Manchester City face scheduling challenges due to Club World Cup commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:27 IST
The Premier League has officially announced the schedule for the 2025-26 season, marking August 16 as the kickoff date and May 24, 2026, as the final round. The structure includes 38 rounds, with 33 games set for weekends and five midweek fixtures, aiming to enhance fan experience while considering player welfare.

Following criticism last year, particularly after Chelsea's Christmas Eve clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, this season avoids scheduling games on December 24. The league has also adjusted its festive period calendar to avoid having two rounds within 60 hours, emphasizing flexibility and planning.

Chelsea and Manchester City could face compact schedules if they advance to the final of the Club World Cup in the U.S., ending just a month before the Premier League starts. Despite their request for a later start, the league has not accommodated this appeal, leaving teams to adjust their preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

