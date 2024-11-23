India's Pace Trio Shatters Australia in Perth Showdown

In a gripping showdown at Perth, Australia's cricket team hit a historic low as India's fast bowlers dismantled their batting lineup on the second day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener. This eagerly anticipated series between two modern Test cricket powerhouses has certainly lived up to its billing.

Initially, the signs seemed to favor Australia, especially when India was bowled out for just 150. Yet, India's bowlers, under the leadership of stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah, mounted a formidable defense, wrapping up the Australian innings at a mere 104. This surprising turn granted India a crucial 46-run lead, courtesy of a dogged 25-run partnership between Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Australia's 104 stands as their lowest first-innings total against India and their fourth-lowest overall in Test history. Another dismal record it becomes, with the previous lowest being 107 in Sydney in 1947. However, since 2000, only twice has Australia scored lower at home, with their infamous 85 against South Africa in Hobart in 2016 still lingering as their worst.

Bumrah, alongside Mohammed Siraj and debutant Harshit Rana, unravelled Australia's batting with sheer pace. At the start of Day 2, Bumrah shattered Australia's resistance, dismissing Alex Carey with a fiery delivery. Achieving his 11th Test five-wicket haul, Bumrah equaled Kapil Dev's record of the most five-fors by an Indian in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia.

Through 18 overs, Bumrah claimed five wickets for just 30 runs, operating at a frugal economy of 1.67. His scalps included notable players such as Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, and Australian captain Pat Cummins, underscoring his dominance on foreign pitches.

