Left Menu

India's Pace Trio Shatters Australia in Perth Showdown

India's pace attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah, toppled Australia to a 104-run total, securing a 46-run lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener. Bumrah's blistering five-wicket haul marked a historic low for Australia against India, with the match delivering on expectations of a fierce cricketing contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:40 IST
India's Pace Trio Shatters Australia in Perth Showdown
Jasprit Bumrah celebrating (Photo: cricket.com.au/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a gripping showdown at Perth, Australia's cricket team hit a historic low as India's fast bowlers dismantled their batting lineup on the second day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener. This eagerly anticipated series between two modern Test cricket powerhouses has certainly lived up to its billing.

Initially, the signs seemed to favor Australia, especially when India was bowled out for just 150. Yet, India's bowlers, under the leadership of stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah, mounted a formidable defense, wrapping up the Australian innings at a mere 104. This surprising turn granted India a crucial 46-run lead, courtesy of a dogged 25-run partnership between Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Australia's 104 stands as their lowest first-innings total against India and their fourth-lowest overall in Test history. Another dismal record it becomes, with the previous lowest being 107 in Sydney in 1947. However, since 2000, only twice has Australia scored lower at home, with their infamous 85 against South Africa in Hobart in 2016 still lingering as their worst.

Bumrah, alongside Mohammed Siraj and debutant Harshit Rana, unravelled Australia's batting with sheer pace. At the start of Day 2, Bumrah shattered Australia's resistance, dismissing Alex Carey with a fiery delivery. Achieving his 11th Test five-wicket haul, Bumrah equaled Kapil Dev's record of the most five-fors by an Indian in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia.

Through 18 overs, Bumrah claimed five wickets for just 30 runs, operating at a frugal economy of 1.67. His scalps included notable players such as Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, and Australian captain Pat Cummins, underscoring his dominance on foreign pitches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024