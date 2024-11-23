Left Menu

Gulveer Singh Shatters National Record at Hachioji

Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh broke his own national record in the 10,000m race, securing gold at the 2024 Hachioji Long Distance meet in Japan. Singh, who holds both 5000m and 10,000m national records, missed the Olympic qualification time by just over 14 seconds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:30 IST
Gulveer Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive feat at the 2024 Hachioji Long Distance meet in Japan, Gulveer Singh, a bronze medallist from the 2023 Asian Games, smashed his own national record in the 10,000m race on Saturday.

The 26-year-old crossed the finish line at 27 minutes 14.88 seconds, surpassing his previous best of 27:41.81, which he set earlier in March at the TEN event in San Juan, USA. Notably, Singh had clinched a bronze medal in the Asian Games with a time of 28:17.21.

Although Singh currently dominates national records in both the 5000m and 10,000m categories, and had improved his 5000m timing to an extraordinary 13:11.82 at a recent Japanese meet, he narrowly missed out on the Paris Olympics qualification, which required a time of 27:00.00 for the 10,000m race.

