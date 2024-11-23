Gulveer Singh Shatters National Record at Hachioji

In an impressive feat at the 2024 Hachioji Long Distance meet in Japan, Gulveer Singh, a bronze medallist from the 2023 Asian Games, smashed his own national record in the 10,000m race on Saturday.

The 26-year-old crossed the finish line at 27 minutes 14.88 seconds, surpassing his previous best of 27:41.81, which he set earlier in March at the TEN event in San Juan, USA. Notably, Singh had clinched a bronze medal in the Asian Games with a time of 28:17.21.

Although Singh currently dominates national records in both the 5000m and 10,000m categories, and had improved his 5000m timing to an extraordinary 13:11.82 at a recent Japanese meet, he narrowly missed out on the Paris Olympics qualification, which required a time of 27:00.00 for the 10,000m race.

