Odisha Secures Spot in Santosh Trophy Finals with Dominant Win

Odisha has clinched a berth in the final rounds of the 78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy after a resounding 4-1 victory over Chhattisgarh in the Group F qualifiers, held at the GNDU Sports Complex on Saturday. The team won both matches within their three-team group, accruing a total of six points with an impressive goal tally of 10 for and only two against, as per a release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The Odisha team showcased attacking flair early on by netting the opening goal in just the fourth minute. Roshan Panna, a key player in the offensive lineup, navigated past multiple defenders and delivered a precise cross from the right flank. Jitu Muduli capitalized on the chance, heading the ball deftly into the net. Later, playmaker Kartik Hantal doubled the lead in the 39th minute, and in the second half, he further extended the advantage with another goal courtesy of a swift counter-attack in the 53rd minute, effortlessly sending the ball into an undefended Chhattisgarh goal.

Odisha's fourth came shortly thereafter, with Muduli and Panna orchestrating a seamless play to breach the defense before Panna sealed the finish. Chhattisgarh's returned a late consolation with Avishek Kunjam converting a penalty in the 84th minute. Fixtures for Sunday, November 24, 2024 include matches from Group A (Amritsar): Jammu and Kashmir vs Ladakh; Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab. Group E (Nalbari): Assam vs Meghalaya; Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland. Group H (Kozhikode): Lakshadweep vs Railways; Kerala vs Pondicherry. (ANI)

