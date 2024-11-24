Left Menu

India vs Australia: Thrilling Day 3 Test Match Highlights

On Day 3 of the first Test between India and Australia, India leads with a strong batting performance. Yashasvi Jaiswal remains not out at 141, while KL Rahul was dismissed for 77. India is at 275 for 1 in their second innings. Australia struggles with bowling breakthroughs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 24-11-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 10:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an electrifying contest at the cricketing arena, India seized control on Day 3 of the first Test against Australia. Yashasvi Jaiswal took center stage with a remarkable unbeaten score of 141, while KL Rahul contributed a commendable 77 before being caught by Alex Carey. India's innings stands robust at 275 for the loss of one wicket.

Australia's bowling lineup found limited success against India's formidable batting. Mitchell Starc claimed the only wicket, conceding 82 runs in his 19 overs. Meanwhile, spinners and seamers like Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon struggled to halt India's advancing run rate.

Extras also played a role, adding 32 runs to India's total. As the match progresses, India maintains a stronghold in this Test, demonstrating their strategic prowess and batting depth, leaving Australia to ponder their approach as they aim for a comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

