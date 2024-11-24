Yashasvi Jaiswal: The New Torchbearer of Indian Batting
Yashasvi Jaiswal, at just 22, showcased his immense potential by scoring 161 runs in a Test against Australia, signaling a bright future for Indian cricket. His performance, alongside KL Rahul's 77, provided a solid opening that helped India maintain a significant lead, highlighting his promise as a leading batsman.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 24-11-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 12:50 IST
- Country:
- Australia
On Sunday, Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as a rising star in Indian cricket, delivering a masterclass innings that bolstered India's commanding lead against Australia.
At just 22 years old, Jaiswal scored a remarkable 161, his fourth century, joining elite company as one of the youngest to achieve such a feat in a SENA country.
His prolific partnership with KL Rahul laid a formidable foundation, reminding cricket enthusiasts of the next great chapter in India's batting lineup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli: Revival on the Horizon at Border-Gavaskar Showdown
Anirudha Srikkanth Lauds Virat Kohli's Stellar Test Captaincy
KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran are options for opening if Rohit Sharma is not available for the first Test against Australia: Gautam Gambhir.
KL Rahul Seeks New Beginnings After Leaving Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2025
Virat Kohli: The Make-or-Break Battle Down Under