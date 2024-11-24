Left Menu

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The New Torchbearer of Indian Batting

Yashasvi Jaiswal, at just 22, showcased his immense potential by scoring 161 runs in a Test against Australia, signaling a bright future for Indian cricket. His performance, alongside KL Rahul's 77, provided a solid opening that helped India maintain a significant lead, highlighting his promise as a leading batsman.

On Sunday, Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as a rising star in Indian cricket, delivering a masterclass innings that bolstered India's commanding lead against Australia.

At just 22 years old, Jaiswal scored a remarkable 161, his fourth century, joining elite company as one of the youngest to achieve such a feat in a SENA country.

His prolific partnership with KL Rahul laid a formidable foundation, reminding cricket enthusiasts of the next great chapter in India's batting lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

