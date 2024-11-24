Yashasvi Jaiswal: The New Torchbearer of Indian Batting

On Sunday, Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as a rising star in Indian cricket, delivering a masterclass innings that bolstered India's commanding lead against Australia.

At just 22 years old, Jaiswal scored a remarkable 161, his fourth century, joining elite company as one of the youngest to achieve such a feat in a SENA country.

His prolific partnership with KL Rahul laid a formidable foundation, reminding cricket enthusiasts of the next great chapter in India's batting lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)