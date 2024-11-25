Left Menu

England's Test Coup Crumbles: Cox Out with Injury

England's wicketkeeper Jordan Cox is out of the three-test series against New Zealand due to a thumb fracture obtained during practice. Cox intended to debut as Jamie Smith's substitute. Coach Brendon McCullum expressed disappointment, noting that a replacement will be announced soon.

England's cricket team faces a setback as wicketkeeper Jordan Cox is ruled out of the three-test series against New Zealand. Cox suffered a thumb fracture during a practice session in Queenstown, just before his anticipated test debut in Christchurch this Thursday.

Originally set to replace Jamie Smith, who is out attending to personal commitments, Cox's absence has forced the team to reassess its strategy. Head Coach Brendon McCullum expressed sympathy for the young player, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of sports injuries.

The team confirmed that Ollie Pope took over the wicketkeeping duties during the final day of the tour match against the New Zealand Prime Minister's XI, and they will announce a new replacement for Cox shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

