Left Menu

India On Verge of Historic Win Against Australia

India stands poised to secure a landmark victory over Australia, with key performances from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Set a colossal 534-run target, Australia struggles at 227 for 8. Travis Head's valiant effort is undone by Bumrah, as Smith and Labuschagne's form decline continues to worry Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:52 IST
India On Verge of Historic Win Against Australia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

India is nearing a major triumph on Australian soil as they leave the hosts teetering at 227 for 8 by tea on the fourth day of the first Test. Leading the charge was skipper Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed 3/42, and Mohammed Siraj, with 3/54, devastating Australia's batting lineup.

India had set a towering 534-run target for Australia on day three. Despite a strong innings by Travis Head, scoring 89, Bumrah dismissed him with a well-placed delivery. Australia's batting problems were exacerbated as Mitchell Marsh's promising innings ended at 47, due to Nitish Reddy's sharp delivery.

Further frustrations for Australia came as Alex Carey remained unbeaten on 30, while Washington Sundar struck at a crucial moment to dismiss Mitchell Starc. Siraj excelled in the morning with incisive spellwork that claimed Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith, highlighting the fluctuating form in the Australian camp during this World Test Championship cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024