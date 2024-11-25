India On Verge of Historic Win Against Australia

India is nearing a major triumph on Australian soil as they leave the hosts teetering at 227 for 8 by tea on the fourth day of the first Test. Leading the charge was skipper Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed 3/42, and Mohammed Siraj, with 3/54, devastating Australia's batting lineup.

India had set a towering 534-run target for Australia on day three. Despite a strong innings by Travis Head, scoring 89, Bumrah dismissed him with a well-placed delivery. Australia's batting problems were exacerbated as Mitchell Marsh's promising innings ended at 47, due to Nitish Reddy's sharp delivery.

Further frustrations for Australia came as Alex Carey remained unbeaten on 30, while Washington Sundar struck at a crucial moment to dismiss Mitchell Starc. Siraj excelled in the morning with incisive spellwork that claimed Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith, highlighting the fluctuating form in the Australian camp during this World Test Championship cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)