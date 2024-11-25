India Dominates Opening Test Against Australia

India demonstrated their cricketing prowess in the opening Test against Australia, securing a dominant position with a decisive innings. The match concluded with India outscoring Australia, reaching a formidable 487-6 in their second innings.

Australia struggled to mount a response in their second innings, being bowled out for 238. Key performances came from India's Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who took crucial wickets at pivotal moments.

The match highlighted India's cricketing strength and strategic superiority, setting a high standard for the series. Indian bowlers Bumrah and Siraj were instrumental in dismantling Australia's batting lineup, leading India to a commanding victory.

