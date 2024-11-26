Young Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Cricket's Rising Sensation Sparks Excitement in IPL

Rajasthan Royals' head coach Rahul Dravid has expressed confidence in providing 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi with a nurturing environment during his stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Suryavanshi, from Samastipur, was picked up by the franchise for Rs. 1.10 crore, making him the youngest player to secure an IPL contract.

Suryavanshi recently etched his name in cricket history by becoming the youngest batter to score an international century in a Youth Test match. He made 104 runs off 62 balls against Australia Under-19 in Chennai. Despite his early success, Suryavanshi is still working to establish his footing in First-Class cricket.

In the recent IPL auction, Rajasthan Royals focused on strengthening their bowling lineup by retaining key players and adding new talent. The team acquired several new bowlers, including Akash Madhwal and Jofra Archer, indicating their strategic depth in the upcoming league season.

