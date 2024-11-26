Saim Ayub's Spectacular Century Seals Victory for Pakistan

Saim Ayub's explosive century propelled Pakistan to a decisive 10-wicket win against Zimbabwe, leveling the one-day international series. The third ODI is scheduled for Thursday.

Ayub's unbeaten 113, achieved in just 53 balls, followed Zimbabwe's dismissal for 145 runs, stifled by Abrar Ahmed's 4-33 and Salman Ali Agha's 3-26. The young opener showcased remarkable batting skills.

Pakistan's swift response, completed in 18.2 overs, underscored a stark contrast to their prior performance. Abdullah Shafique supported with a steady 32 not out. Attention now shifts to the upcoming T20 series.

