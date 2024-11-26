Saim Ayub's Spectacular Century Seals Victory for Pakistan
Saim Ayub hit a century as Pakistan cruised to a 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe, leveling the ODI series. Saim was unbeaten on 113, while Abrar Ahmed and Salman Ali Agha starred with the ball. Pakistan chased down 145 runs in just 18.2 overs at Queens Sports Club.
Saim Ayub's explosive century propelled Pakistan to a decisive 10-wicket win against Zimbabwe, leveling the one-day international series. The third ODI is scheduled for Thursday.
Ayub's unbeaten 113, achieved in just 53 balls, followed Zimbabwe's dismissal for 145 runs, stifled by Abrar Ahmed's 4-33 and Salman Ali Agha's 3-26. The young opener showcased remarkable batting skills.
Pakistan's swift response, completed in 18.2 overs, underscored a stark contrast to their prior performance. Abdullah Shafique supported with a steady 32 not out. Attention now shifts to the upcoming T20 series.
