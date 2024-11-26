Left Menu

Saim Ayub's Spectacular Century Seals Victory for Pakistan

Saim Ayub hit a century as Pakistan cruised to a 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe, leveling the ODI series. Saim was unbeaten on 113, while Abrar Ahmed and Salman Ali Agha starred with the ball. Pakistan chased down 145 runs in just 18.2 overs at Queens Sports Club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulawayo | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:26 IST
Saim Ayub's Spectacular Century Seals Victory for Pakistan
national cricket stadium Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Saim Ayub's explosive century propelled Pakistan to a decisive 10-wicket win against Zimbabwe, leveling the one-day international series. The third ODI is scheduled for Thursday.

Ayub's unbeaten 113, achieved in just 53 balls, followed Zimbabwe's dismissal for 145 runs, stifled by Abrar Ahmed's 4-33 and Salman Ali Agha's 3-26. The young opener showcased remarkable batting skills.

Pakistan's swift response, completed in 18.2 overs, underscored a stark contrast to their prior performance. Abdullah Shafique supported with a steady 32 not out. Attention now shifts to the upcoming T20 series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024